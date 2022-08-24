Kamal Haasan to Vikram: 5 South heroes whose commendable transformation as a woman stole the show

The South film industry keeps on exploring various topics to keep things interesting for the audience. One thing which always manages to tickle the funny bones is seeing our macho heroes portraying a woman. One of the biggest examples of this is Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420, which narrates the tale of a doting father, who turns into an old woman to be closer to his daughter.
Not just him, but down the road, many actors have gone the same way including Sivakarthikeyan in Remo, Manchu Manoj in Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, Vikram in Kanthaswamy and Dileep in Mayamohini. Each time the actors perfectly nailed the role of a female. From the looks to the voice, to the body language, everything is praiseworthy. On this note, let us take a closer look at the projects where our leading men turned into a woman.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Who can forget Kamal Haasan as chupudi chupudi chachi in the 1997 laughter ride Chachi 420, alongside Tabu and Amrish Puri.
An aspiring actor (Sivakarthikeyan) falls in love with Kavya. When he comes to know that she is already engaged, he disguises himself as a female nurse and tries to break off her engagement.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Manchu Manoj also left a mark on the audience with his female portrayal in the 2014 comedy flick, Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda.
Vikram looks enchanting as a woman in this 2009 Tamil action drama Kanthaswamy.
Cheated on by his girlfriend, Balakrishnan hires a girl, Mayamohini to play his love interest in front of his family. Later, he is surprised to find out that Mayamohini is a man.