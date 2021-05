1 / 6

Pictures of Kamal Haasan with other actors

Kamal Haasan is a very popular actor, director, screenwriter, playback singer, and lyricist, most commonly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. He has also appeared in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali movies. Kamal Haasan started his acting career as a child artist with the Tamil language movie, Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the prestigious President’s Gold Medal, Rashtrapati Award. He then made his debut as an adult with the lead character in K Balachander’s directorial, Apoorva Raagangal. Kamal Haasan has done great work in the movie industry and has won many awards and accolades including one Kalaimamani, the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, four Nation Awards, and over fifteen Filmfare Awards. Kamal Haasan also owns his production company Raaj Kamal Films International and has produced some great movies throughout his career as a producer. Kamal Haasan’s great contributions to the movies have always been praised and he is often recognized as a great influence on actors and moviemakers. The actor’s contemporaries from all over the country are many-a-times spotted talking about Kamal Haasan’s great work and revealing that they take inspiration from him. In Kamal Haasan’s career spanning over five decades, the actor has made some really good relations with other actors within the entertainment industry. Here are pictures of Kamal Haasan that prove that he shares a great relationship with many actors. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla