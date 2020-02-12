Kamya Panjabi ties the knot AGAIN: Here's a list of single moms from TV industry who remarried

1 / 5

Single moms from the TV industry who remarried

Kamya Panjabi is very well-known for playing some of the most popular negative roles in television shows. She is well known for playing some of the most popular negative roles in television shows. She had earlier been married to Bunty Negi for about a decade and has a daughter. Unfortunately things did not work out between them and they got divorced in 2013. Kamya recently married her long time boyfriend Shalabh Dang and we wish them a happily ever after. On that note, check out the complete list of actresses who were single moms when they remarried.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani