Kamya Panjabi ties the knot AGAIN: Here's a list of single moms from TV industry who remarried

Kamya Panjabi, popularly known for Bigg Boss 7, recently got remarried to Shalabh Dang and we wish them a happily ever after. Check out a list of other TV actresses who broke the stereotypes and remarried.
1882 reads Mumbai
    Single moms from the TV industry who remarried

    Kamya Panjabi is very well-known for playing some of the most popular negative roles in television shows. She is well known for playing some of the most popular negative roles in television shows. She had earlier been married to Bunty Negi for about a decade and has a daughter. Unfortunately things did not work out between them and they got divorced in 2013. Kamya recently married her long time boyfriend Shalabh Dang and we wish them a happily ever after. On that note, check out the complete list of actresses who were single moms when they remarried.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shweta Tiwari

    Shweta Tiwari can be termed as one of the strongest women of the telly land. Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary from 1998-2007 with whom she has a daughter named Palak. Unfortunately, things did not work out between them and after her divorce from Raja, Shweta found love in television actor, Abhinav Kohli. They dated for 3 years before tying the knot on July 13, 2013. \

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Deepshikha Nagpal

    Deepshikha Nagpal married co actor Jeet Upendra but they got divorced in 2007. Fortunately, she found love in actor Kaishav Arora. Deepshikha and Kaishav got married in 2012 and Kaishav happily accepted Deepshikha’s two kids from her previous marriage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Maninee Mishra

    Maninee Mishra was a single parent to daughter Dainoor when she met Mihir Mishra. It was a love at first sight for both of them as they got married within a week of meeting. Maninee, Mihir and Dainoor make a happy family as they grow stronger day by day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tanaaz Irani

    Tanaaz Irani was very young when she married Farid Currim. She was 20 when she became the mother to a beautiful girl Zianne. She met her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani on the sets of a television serial. The two soon fell in love and got married.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

