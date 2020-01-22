PHOTOS: Ahead of Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding, check out the couple's romantic moments

1 / 8

Kamya Punjabi & Shalabh Dang's romantic pics

TV actress Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang next month i.e. on February 10, 2020. The wedding preparations have already begun in full-swing. The actress who is very active on social media recently shared a glimpse of her wedding card. Kamya and Shalabh's pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 9. Post wedding, the couple will host a wedding reception which will take place in Delhi. For the uninitiated, Shalabh is a healthcare professional based in Delhi. The couple has been dating for over a year now. Speaking about their love story, it was Shalabh who made the first move and later proposed Kamya Punjabi. After one year of togetherness, Kamya and Shalabh are all set to take the relationship to the next level. As we look forward to the couple's wedding, check out some of the romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram