1 / 10

Kang Daniel's selcas

Kang Daniel is one of the popular K-pop stars. He enjoys great popularity worldwide. As we know, he was a part of the boy band Wanna Group. Post that, he is now enjoying his successful solo career. He officially debuted as a solo artist with the debut EP Color On Me which broke many records. He later released his second EP, Cyan, as the first installment of his colors trilogy project. His third EP, Magenta was also well-received. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, talking about Magenta, Kang Daniel said that the lyrics were inspired by films or animations because he's a homebody and doesn't have a wide variety of experiences. "If there were a need to write about hard times and struggles, I could confidently draw on my own experiences." He further added that he is not good at expressing things in an abstract way. Apart from his professional life, he was recently in the news due to his personal life. For the uninitiated, it was recently reported that Kang Daniel and TWICE's leader Jihyo ended their relationship. They dated each other for more than a year. As per a report by Dispatch, they broke up because of their busy work schedules. The news of the couple's break-up has left many fans heartbroken. On the other side, the talented artist is very active on social media. Fans are one of his priorities and he often shares pictures and keeps updating all his fans and followers about his life. Having said that, take a look at ten charming selcas of the singer that will definitely make your dull day brighter.

Photo Credit : Kang Daniel Instagram