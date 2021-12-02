2021 Asia Artist Awards: Kang Daniel, Han So Hee, Cha Eun Woo and more grace the red carpet

1 / 7

2021 AAA

The 2021 Asia Artist Awards are proceeding as planned on December 2. Armed with masks, the stars from the South Korean industry entered the red carpet in style. IVE’s Wonyoung (former IZ*ONE) and Super Junior’s Leeteuk will be hosting the show. Representing the drama and film industry were Han So Hee, Lee Seung Gi, Na In Woo, Song Ji Hyo and Park Joo Mi among others. K-pop idol groups aespa, ITZY, Brave Girls, EVERGLOW, and boy groups ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ASTRO, NU’EST, T1419, DKB, BLITZERS, KINGDOM also made their presence known. Meanwhile, solo entries from WONHO, NCT’s Doyoung, Kwon Yuri, Woodz were also spotted. The awards ceremony was in the headlines recently, after actor Kim Seon Ho won 2 awards that he ruled over with votes pouring in massive numbers. It was also later revealed that he will not be joining the ceremony in person. Today, as the award show commences, we have compiled a look book of our favourite appearances from the night.

