Facts about Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel is one of the most popular South Korean singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. The singer turns a year today and all his fans around the world are leaving no stone unturned to wish their favourite idol on his special day. Fans took to their Twitter and Instagram to share his handsome selcas, cute moments, and birthday messages. The same speaks for his insane popularity. As many know, Daniel rose to fame after finishing first in the second season of the reality competition series Produce 101. He was also a part of the popular boy band Wanna One. After his exit from the group, he came back and took the music industry by storm as a solo artist. Daniel officially debuted as a solo artist with the debut EP Color On Me which broke many records. He later released his second EP, Cyan, as the first installment of his colors trilogy project. His third EP, Magenta was also loved by his fans worldwide. The lead single 'Who U Are' won many trophies. The singer is enjoying his solo career. As he celebrates his birthday today, take a look at some of his interesting facts.

Photo Credit : Kang Daniel Instagram