PHOTOS: 6 times Kang Daniel proved he is truly 'Nation's Center' in these charming pictures

Adorkable!

One of the best K-pop male idols at present is definitely Kang Daniel! The handsome and talented singer-songwriter and entrepreneur was born Kang Eui Geon in Busan, South Korea on December 10, 1996. Kang Daniel's love for dancing and performing led him to audition for 'Produce 101'. He rose to fame in early 2017 as the first-place winner of the second season of the reality competition series and eventually debuted with the hugely popular boy group, Wanna One, formed via Produce 101. Following the end of Wanna One's activities as a group, he took a brief hiatus, post which he established his own management KONNECT Entertainment. He has released some amazing solo music, notably the 'Color' trilogy and is all set to make his acting debut through the Disney+ Star original series, 'Rookies'. We take a look at 6 charming pictures of Kang Daniel which proves he is truly 'Nation's Center'.

Photo Credit : News1