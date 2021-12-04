PHOTOS: 6 times Kang Daniel proved he is truly 'Nation's Center' in these charming pictures

    Kang Daniel performing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Adorkable!

    One of the best K-pop male idols at present is definitely Kang Daniel! The handsome and talented singer-songwriter and entrepreneur was born Kang Eui Geon in Busan, South Korea on December 10, 1996. Kang Daniel's love for dancing and performing led him to audition for 'Produce 101'. He rose to fame in early 2017 as the first-place winner of the second season of the reality competition series and eventually debuted with the hugely popular boy group, Wanna One, formed via Produce 101. Following the end of Wanna One's activities as a group, he took a brief hiatus, post which he established his own management KONNECT Entertainment. He has released some amazing solo music, notably the 'Color' trilogy and is all set to make his acting debut through the Disney+ Star original series, 'Rookies'. We take a look at 6 charming pictures of Kang Daniel which proves he is truly 'Nation's Center'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kang Daniel looking at the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Sparkling Silhouette!

    Kang Daniel stares straight at the camera, as an aurora of lights shines on him, highlighting his best features.

    Kang Daniel performing at an awards show (Pic credit - News1)

    Karismatic!

    Kang Daniel looks powerful and charismatic as he performs at an awards show.

    Kang Daniel smiles at the paparazzi (Pic credit - News1)

    Mask it up!

    Kang Daniel smiles at the cameras showing off 'V' sign as he wears a mask and bucket hat.

    Kang Daniel shows a thumbs up (Pic credit - News1)

    Thumbs Up!

    Kang Daniel looks handsome in a bowl cut hairstyle showing off a double thumbs up at an event.

    Kang Daniel posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Suit Up!

    Kang Daniel looks dapper in a tuxedo as he poses at an event.

