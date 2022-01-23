PHOTOS: Red Velvet’s Wendy, Kang Daniel, ENHYPEN and more dazzle at the 31st Seoul Music Awards

1 / 11

Let's take a look at some of the amazing looks adorned by various artists like Kang Daniel, Red Velvet's Wendy and more

The Seoul Music Awards is a major South Korean music awards show presented by the newspaper Sports Seoul. The award winners are selected based on a combination of criteria, including music sales, popular votes, and expert judges' opinions. The annual ceremony was first held in 1990, when the Grand Prize was awarded to singer Byun Jin Sub. Boy group EXO is the most-awarded artist at the Seoul Music Awards, having won 22 awards, while EXO and boy group BTS have won the most Grand Prizes, at four each. The Grand Prize (also known as the Daesang) is typically awarded to one musical act, with the exception of the 9th awards ceremony, when the Grand Prize was shared by H.O.T. and Sechs Kies, and the 10th awards ceremony, when it was shared by Jo Sung Mo and Fin.K.L. Additionally, at the 29th awards ceremony, two Grand Prizes were awarded: the Album Daesang, which went to BTS, and the Digital Daesang, which went to Taeyeon. Main Prizes (also known as Bonsang) are given to several musical acts.The winner of the Popularity Award is determined by domestic viewers' votes, while the winner of the K-Wave Special Award is determined by overseas viewers' votes.

Photo Credit : News1