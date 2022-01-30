PHOTOS: Birthday girl Kang Han Na of ‘Start Up’ fame shows of her strong selfie game

1 / 6

A dip into the various beautiful selfies taken by the versatile actress, Kang Han Na

Kang Han Na made her film debut in the short films, ‘Last Homecoming’ and ‘King of Guitar’, both in 2009. In 2013, she began playing minor roles in mainstream films ‘Fasten Your Seatbelt’, ‘Commitment’ and ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’. The same year, she made her television debut in the romantic comedy drama ‘Miss Korea’. Kang Han Na played her first lead role in the period film ‘Empire of Lust’, playing a gisaeng. She then starred in the short film, ‘Stand’ in the same year. Kang rose to fame with her role as an evil queen in the historical drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’. She was nominated for the ‘Excellence Award, Actress in a Fantasy Drama’ at the 2016 SBS Drama Awards and ‘Best New Actress’ at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards. She was then cast in the romance melodrama ‘Rain or Shine’ in 2017. The same year, she played a minor role in the Chinese drama ‘Candle in the Tomb: Mu Ye Gui Shi’. In 2018, she starred in the romance comedy drama ‘Familiar Wife’. In 2019, Kang Han Na was cast in the thriller drama ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’, based on the American series ‘Designated Survivor’. The same year she starred in a short drama on stage titled ‘Woman with a Bleeding Ear’ about a woman who one day starts bleeding from her ears when she hears something she doesn't want to hear. In 2020, Kang Han Na starred in the tvN drama ‘Start-Up’ as a successful businesswoman. In October 2020, Kang Han Na's contract with Fantagio ended and she signed on to KeyEast. In 2021, Kang Han Na starred in ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’.

