PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by the ‘True Beauty’ star and birthday queen Kang Min Ah

Let's take a look at some of the marvelous outfits worn by the versatile actress, Kang Min Ah

Kang Min Ah, born in Seoul, is a South Korean actress represented by H Entertainment. She made her acting debut in the 2009 film ‘To The Sea’. She later made her TV series debut in the 2012 KBS drama ‘Love, My Love’. She was featured in a variety of music videos such as Paul Kim's ‘Additional’ (2018) and Baek Ji Young's ‘I still love you a lot’ (2020). She rose to fame with the web drama ‘The Temperature Of Language: Our Nineteen’ as Han Yu Ri. The drama is a 'high-teen growth romance' of 11th graders, using the theme of the disappearance of the school's top student 100 days before the entrance exams. Her latest lead role was in ‘At A Distance, Spring is Green’ as Kim So Bin, a 3rd year in the business department of Myeongil university. She's a social outsider who is conscious of what others think and is very timid and ordinary. Her grades and family status are all mediocre so she struggles to stand out. She's very hard working but is often disappointed in the results as they don't match her efforts. Since childhood, she's been in unrequited love with her hard-to-hate playboy friend Hong Chan Ki. She meets Yeo Jun (Park Ji Hoon), a popular freshman in her department, and they begin a strange and confusing relationship.

Photo Credit : News1