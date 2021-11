1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the stunning outfits worn by the versatile actress, Kang So Ra

Kang So Ra made her acting debut in the 2009 thriller movie '4th Period Mystery’ but rose to fame when she starred in the 2011 blockbuster 'Sunny', a coming-of-age film about a group of high school girls growing up in the 1980s. This was followed by leading roles in television dramas, such as teen musical 'Dream High 2', Kang So Ra also appeared on the third season of 'We Got Married', a reality show which pairs up celebrities into fake 'married' couples; her partner was Leeteuk from the K-Pop group Super Junior. Kang So Ra gained increased recognition after starring in two hit series in 2014; medical drama ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014) and workplace dramedy ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014); ‘Doctor Stranger’ was a success in China with 400 million views and ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ was dubbed a "cultural phenomenon" in South Korea. This was followed by lead roles in romantic comedy ‘Warm and Cozy’ (2015) together with Yoo Yeon Seok, legal drama ‘My Lawyer, Mr. Jo’ (2016), and romantic comedy ‘Revolutionary Love’ (2017) alongside Choi Siwon from the K-Pop group Super Junior.In 2019, Kang So Ra returned to the big screen in the cycling film ‘Uhm Bok-dong’. In 2020, she starred in the comedy film ‘Secret Zoo’, based on the webtoon of the same name. She plays a veterinarian who pretends to be a lion. The same year, she was cast in the romance melodrama film ‘Rain And Your Story’.

Photo Credit : News1