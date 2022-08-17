PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh exuded his signature sweet charm

1 / 6

Kang Tae Oh

South Korean actor and singer Kang Tae Oh officially began his career in 2013, as a member of the actor group 5urprise, alongside Yoo Il, Seo Kang Joon, Gong Myung and Lee Tae Hwan. Following this, Kang Tae Oh went on to star in multiple television series, including ‘Miss Korea’ (2013), ‘Flower of Queen’ (2015), ‘You Are Too Much’ (2017) and more. In 2019, the star started receiving a boost in his popularity, beginning with his roles in ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ and ‘My First First Love’. For his role opposite Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung in ‘Run On’ (2020), Kang Tae Oh received much love. However, it was his portrayal of Lee Jun Ho in the currently airing series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, which made Kang Tae Oh receive immense popularity, both domestically as well as internationally. While we await the final two episodes of the legal drama, we have put together some of our favourite photos of Kang Tae Oh!

Photo Credit : News1