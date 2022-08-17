PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh exuded his signature sweet charm

South Korean actor and singer Kang Tae Oh officially began his career in 2013, as a member of the actor group 5urprise, alongside Yoo Il, Seo Kang Joon, Gong Myung and Lee Tae Hwan. Following this, Kang Tae Oh went on to star in multiple television series, including ‘Miss Korea’ (2013), ‘Flower of Queen’ (2015), ‘You Are Too Much’ (2017) and more. In 2019, the star started receiving a boost in his popularity, beginning with his roles in ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ and ‘My First First Love’. For his role opposite Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung in ‘Run On’ (2020), Kang Tae Oh received much love. However, it was his portrayal of Lee Jun Ho in the currently airing series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, which made Kang Tae Oh receive immense popularity, both domestically as well as internationally. While we await the final two episodes of the legal drama, we have put together some of our favourite photos of Kang Tae Oh!
Photo Credit : News1
Kang Tae Oh poses sweetly at an event for 'The Tale of Nokdu'.
Kang Tae Oh looks as charming as ever at the VIP screening for 'Emergency Declaration'.
Kang Tae Oh poses at an event for 'My First First Love'.
Throwing it back to Kang Tae Oh's rookie days, circa 2015!
With his 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' character Lee Jun Ho being affectionately referred to as a 'Walking Green Flag' by fans, Kang Tae Oh has firmly settled himself into many hearts!