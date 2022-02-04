5 Bollywood celebrities who went from rags to riches

It is no surprise that several people live in extreme poverty and most of them might see their lives deteriorating away in such a state. However, poverty does not stop people from trying harder at life and turning their dreams into reality. Rags to riches stories stand as an inspiration for many and give people hope that perseverance, poverty and hard work do pay off. In Bollywood's celebrity culture, many stars went from rags to riches backgrounds. Take a look at 5 B-town celebs who found fame and fortune in their lives after experiencing the pangs of poverty.
Bollywood's King Khan has come a long way. To pursue his dream career in acting he reportedly had to quit his Master's degree in between. The actor carved his own path to success from television to films. His dedication and hard work paid off and he managed to made it to the top like no other dares to achieve.
The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood started as a waiter at a restaurant in Bangkok. After working, he got promoted and became a cook. Later, he returned to India after receiving martial arts training and changed the definition of action heroes in B-town.
Farah Khan and her younger brother Sajid Khan were torn after their parents got separated. The family's financial condition became worse after the death of her father. Later, Farah went on to become one of the greatest choreographers of Bollywood.
The actress walked her path in the film industry on her own terms from a misfit to the queen of Bollywood. Hailing from a middle-class family that had no connection in Bollywood, the diva is a true definition of a self-made woman. After running away from her home, she only earned little and survived on roti and pickle. However, she is now a force to reckon with.
Arshad in his initial days worked as a door-to-door salesman before he made people laugh with his brilliant comic timing and funny antics. The actor became an orphan at the age of 14 and had to drop out of school due to the financial crunch. Later, he developed an interest in choreography and dancing and landed choreography projects in Bollywood. He was then offered a role in Tere Mere Sapne and the rest they say is history.
