5 Times Kangana Ranaut made heads turn in saree

Kangana Ranaut has always been a celebrity who has mastered a striking saree game. The actress is never the one who gives traditional ensembles a miss at any point. Her elegant sartorial choices have made us realise that sarees are a perfect add-on to the closet and this outfit is all about looking pretty. On that note, we have compiled some of the best saree looks donned by the actress.
Photo Credit : Ravindu Patil Photography/Kangana Ranaut's Instagram
The actress has always rocked silk sarees and this monotone outfit is certainly worth bookmarking. She looked splendid in this beautiful silk saree which she donned with an emerald necklace.
The diva looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow saree. This elegant drape featured zari all over and the actress paired it with a gorgeous V-neck blouse. Adding glam to her six yards of grace, Kangana accessorised her look with a pearl choker, bangles and jhumkas.
The Bollywood queen stepped out in an orange Kanjeevaram saree featuring a red border. Kangana accessorised her stunning look with an elegant pearl choker and a pair of statement earrings that perfectly enhanced her saree.
Kangana wore this gorgeous saree by designer Anamika Khanna at a trailer launch event. Undeniably her gorgeous look screamed chicness and royalty. The actress wore a choker and kept her hair open to make her look edgy.
Draped in an elegant pastel pink Maharashtrian saree, the diva looked glamorous like never before. Her ensemble featured a gold border with a pin blend. She enhanced her traditional look with a nath and gold jewellery.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram