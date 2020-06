1 / 7

Best Photos of the week

The last week of June comes to an end giving us tonnes of unmissable throwback pictures from the past and from a time before the lockdown. The lockdown induced by Coronavirus has kept the entire country indoors for 3 months now. Due to the strict safety measures, even the entertainment industry has shut down its various productions all across the country. Films that were to be released on the big screen and being released on several OTT platforms. The most recent announcement of one such movie being late Sushant Singh Rajput's much awaited Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi which will also mark the directorial debut of famous Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra. As we shared earlier how throwback photos are making rounds this lockdown, a stunning picture of three of the most talented actresses sharing a frame came to our notice. Several Bollywood biggies and cricket celebs attended Virushka’s reception at St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel back in 2017. A picture of Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit Nene from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception party caught our attention. While Kangana chose a gold and ivory Kanchivaram sari from Sabyasachi, Rekha choose a stunning gold saree from her personal collection and Madhuri dressed in Tarun Tahiliani. The trio was seen having a fun conversation as they reached the venue with Rekha sweetly planting kisses on both the actresses as they posed for the camera. This and several other photographs that made the best photos this week are listed below. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani