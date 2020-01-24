Home
Did you know Kangana Ranaut REJECTED Salman Khan's Sultan? Check out the films Panga star has turned down

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Without any godfather, Ranaut has earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Today, we bring to you a list of films turned down by the Panga star.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: January 24, 2020 12:48 pm
  • 1 / 5
    Films rejected by Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Without any godfather, Ranaut has earned a name for herself in Bollywood. The Panga actress has built her own brand and we are certainly in awe of her. The Fashion actress is one of those actresses who hasn't worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in any film yet. She has successfully made it big on her own and there's no denying it! The actress is currently in the news due to her upcoming release Panga in which she is essaying the role of a mother. The movie is inspired by the life of a Kabaddi player from India. The trailer looks convincing and her fans are looking forward to it. Previously, Kangana has been a part of several films, some of which have also made it to the millionaire club. She has proved her acting prowess with films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Judgementall Hai Kya and more. The actress has always given her best performance on-screen and we can't wait to see more of it. However, she has rejected some of the big movies in her career as well. As we look forward to her upcoming release, we bring to you a list of films turned down by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    Sultan

    Oh yes, you read it right! Kangana rejected a film opposite Salman Khan. The actress was offered Sultan which she turned down because she felt that it was a great character for a girl to take up, but she did not see anything for herself in it. "Coming from a double role space (after Tanu Weds Manu), and doing so much more in my earlier films, I thought why should I demote myself to something that is not offering me so much." The film later starred Anushka Sharma opposite Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 5
    Sanju

    Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Sonam K Ahuja starrer Sanju was a big hit. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel once tweeted saying the actress was offered Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju which she turned down for an unknown reason.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 5
    Singh Is Bling

    In the same tweet, Rangoli Chandel also claimed that the actress rejected Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Bliing. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie also starred Amy Jackson and Lara Dutta.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 5
    Baadshaho

    As revealed by Rangoli, Ranaut also turned down Baadshaho. It starred Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. The film did a good business at the box office.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

