Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar: How celebrities reacted to the ongoing drug probe in Bollywood

1 / 10

A look at celebrities who reacted to the ongoing drug probe

Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai after wrapping the shoot of his movie BellBottom in Scotland. The actor who is known to be vocal about his thoughts on matters affecting the nation made several enormous donations earlier this year when the country was battling with the pandemic. Apart from expressing his joy over CBI taking over the Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation, Akshay Kumar had maintained his silence on the unfortunate event. The actor yesterday shared a video about his views on the ongoing drug probe in the Bollywood industry and about the demise of late Sushant Singh Rajput. “Today, I talk to you with a heavy heart. In the last few weeks, I wanted to say some things, but there was so much negativity all around that I could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to,” shared the actor in the beginning of his almost 4 minutes long video. The actor accepted that there is an issue of narcotics in the industry. He also accepted that like any other industry, there are some flaws that exist in the Hindi film industry too but that doesn't mean that everyone is at fault. Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, Ajaz Khan, Angad Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Johar were among the celebrities who applauded Akshay's message. In the past few weeks, not only Akshay but several other celebrities have shared their views and reacted to the ongoing drug probe. Read on to know more.

Photo Credit : Team Kangana Ranaut's instagram