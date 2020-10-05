Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar: How celebrities reacted to the ongoing drug probe in Bollywood

Take a look at these reactions of Bollywood celebrities on the ongoing drug probe in the industry. From tweets to viral videos, read on to know more.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: October 5, 2020 04:01 pm
  • 1 / 10
    A look at celebrities who reacted to the ongoing drug probe

    A look at celebrities who reacted to the ongoing drug probe

    Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai after wrapping the shoot of his movie BellBottom in Scotland. The actor who is known to be vocal about his thoughts on matters affecting the nation made several enormous donations earlier this year when the country was battling with the pandemic. Apart from expressing his joy over CBI taking over the Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation, Akshay Kumar had maintained his silence on the unfortunate event. The actor yesterday shared a video about his views on the ongoing drug probe in the Bollywood industry and about the demise of late Sushant Singh Rajput. “Today, I talk to you with a heavy heart. In the last few weeks, I wanted to say some things, but there was so much negativity all around that I could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to,” shared the actor in the beginning of his almost 4 minutes long video. The actor accepted that there is an issue of narcotics in the industry. He also accepted that like any other industry, there are some flaws that exist in the Hindi film industry too but that doesn't mean that everyone is at fault. Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, Ajaz Khan, Angad Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Johar were among the celebrities who applauded Akshay's message. In the past few weeks, not only Akshay but several other celebrities have shared their views and reacted to the ongoing drug probe. Read on to know more.

    Photo Credit : Team Kangana Ranaut's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Jaya Bachchan

    Jaya Bachchan

    "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha after Bollywood being defamed in the Lok Sabha. She also added that Bollywood has brought international fame and helped the government with money whenever there has been a natural disaster and always made the country's name with its work.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Ravi Kishan

    Ravi Kishan

    Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP had raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded that all those following corrupt practices must be tarnished post which his statement received a backlash from several Bollywood actors.

    Photo Credit : Ravi Kishan's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Raveena Tandon

    Raveena Tandon

    Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and wrote that celebrities are ‘soft targets’ and no drug supply can happen ‘without the ashirwad of local authorities’. Raveena Tandon referred to one of her earlier tweets in which she had welcomed the probe and wrote that the ‘big guys’ profiting from the drug supplies must also be uprooted.

    Photo Credit : Raveena Tandon's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Anubhav Sinha

    Anubhav Sinha

    Tweeting in Hindi, Sinha wrote, "I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be a discussion on the Bhojpuri industry - the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible."

    Photo Credit : Anubhav Sinha's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    The "Queen" actress shared “Narcoterrorism which is being unleashed upon us by vested interests within our nation and neighbouring countries to destroy our young population and systematically ruin our future, is one of the biggest challenges that we face today. R we ready to take it head on? #Narcoterrorism”. She also claimed that an actor whom she initially met after entering Bollywood would spike her drinks and even mistreated her by becoming violent.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Hema Malini

    Hema Malini

    Veteran actor Hema Malini shared that both Jaya Bachchan and Ravi Kishan did not want anyone to tarnish the reputation of the film industry. While she acknowledged that a ‘few people’ engaged in the use of drugs, she objected to the film industry being singled out and being portrayed as a ‘haven for drug addicts’

    Photo Credit : Hema Malini's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar shared that drug issue does exist in Bollywood but it's not that everyone is involved in it and asked fans and media to handle these this delicately and not tarnish the image of the entire industry.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Urmila Matondkar

    Urmila Matondkar

    When Kangana Ranaut shared her views about the nexus of the drug abuse in Bollywood. The Rangeela actress asked Kangana Ranaut to share the names of all the Bollywood stars with links to drug abuse. The actor has also questioned the timing of Kangana's numerous interviews and why she has “problems with everybody in the industry.”

    Photo Credit : Urmila Matondkar's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Prasoon Joshi

    Prasoon Joshi

    CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi shared that Kangana Ranaut's claims about drug usage in Bollywood are true just like Superstar Akshay Kumar.

    Photo Credit : Prasoon Joshi's twitter

