Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel's THESE moments are unmissable; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel truly share a great bond and are each other's pillar of strength. Today, we have for you some of their best photos together which set major sibling goals!
7095 reads Mumbai Updated: April 16, 2020 07:31 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Kangana and Rangoli's UNMISSABLE snaps together

    Kangana and Rangoli's UNMISSABLE snaps together

    Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli are a few years apart and one of the most popular sisters duo in B-Town. Kangana is one of the most successful actresses in B-Town and is well known for her impeccable outspoken nature and her spine to stand up for the right no matter what. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award winning actress and an all time critics' favourite. She is well known for speaking up on various issues like casting couch, pay disparity, female oriented roles among others. Kangana was the talk of the town when she started the nepotism debate on Karan Johar's talk show which went on to become a rage in the country. She is widely loved for her upfront nature and attitude which also has a great backbone in the form of her sister. Rangoli Chandel is also the actress' PR manager and is very popular for her constant tweets which create headlines. Rangoli makes sure to stand up for her sister and be her biggest voice as Kangana herself, is not on any social media platforms. The sisters are currently in the news as Rangoli's twitter account has been suspended. However, the sisters also share a great bond and the Queen actress' team often posts their cutest pictures together. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    The sisters are truly fashionista's and we love this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Spending the festivities together

    Spending the festivities together

    Kangana and Rangoli enjoying their Diwali time together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    This is indeed a perfect selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Major throwback

    Major throwback

    Taking you down a memory lane with this adorable snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Sister goals

    Sister goals

    The duo always proves why having a sister is the best thing in the world!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    Kangana and Rangoli look absolutely splendid here!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Gorgeous

Add new comment

