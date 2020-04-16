Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel's THESE moments are unmissable; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Kangana and Rangoli's UNMISSABLE snaps together

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli are a few years apart and one of the most popular sisters duo in B-Town. Kangana is one of the most successful actresses in B-Town and is well known for her impeccable outspoken nature and her spine to stand up for the right no matter what. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award winning actress and an all time critics' favourite. She is well known for speaking up on various issues like casting couch, pay disparity, female oriented roles among others. Kangana was the talk of the town when she started the nepotism debate on Karan Johar's talk show which went on to become a rage in the country. She is widely loved for her upfront nature and attitude which also has a great backbone in the form of her sister. Rangoli Chandel is also the actress' PR manager and is very popular for her constant tweets which create headlines. Rangoli makes sure to stand up for her sister and be her biggest voice as Kangana herself, is not on any social media platforms. The sisters are currently in the news as Rangoli's twitter account has been suspended. However, the sisters also share a great bond and the Queen actress' team often posts their cutest pictures together. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram