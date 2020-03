1 / 9

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut, let's take a look at these photos of her childhood

Kangana Ranaut changed the way people looked at female-centric movies in Bollywood, with her breakthrough performances and back to back hits, she is one of the top female superstars in the country and she has now donned the hat of a director with the sleeper hit movie, Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut is not only one of the biggest stars of the nation but she is an inspiration to millions due to her hard work, personality, talent, and nature. Kangana’s bold nature has often made headlines but the actress doesn’t fear to speak her mind. From her role in Fashion to her breakthrough performance in Queen, Kangana can slay any role in the best way possible. Today as the actress celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at these photos from her childhood.

Photo Credit : Instagram