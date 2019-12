7 / 7

At a conclave in Delhi this year, the actress did not shy away from saying that Bollywood is “classist”. The actress also shares that she had so many fallouts in her career, primarily because of being put in a do or die situation. "We all know that Bollywood, the film industry is classist and so is the rest of the society. The system works for certain people the way it is. It is going to resist when you are going to challenge it,” was her statement.

Photo Credit : Instagram