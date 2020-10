1 / 8

This is the colour celebs love to sport for their travel looks

Kangana Ranaut is feisty, strong, straightforward and well, she takes pride in calling a spade a spade. She never minces her words and has strong opinions on every topic. She has stirred controversies because of her strong statements. Kangana left her home to live the dream of her life when she was just 16 years old. Her story of fame is not a bed of roses, we must say. She has had her own set of struggles. Kangana has never shied away in accepting that she lived some toughest days after she had walked out of her home. Kangana Ranaut's style has always left fans surprised just like her roles in her movies. You know you can always count on Kangana Ranaut to show the world how it's done and here are all the times she made a trendy statement with her sarees. She literally manages to make heads turn at every event she attends. Not just events, you'll also find her making a statement at the airports. (yes, in a saree) While she loves her traditional nine-yards, you'll often find her going out of her style boundaries and taking risks to style her sarees in the most trendy ways. Today take a look at this shade she loves to sport for her airport look and it turns out, that a lot of other celebs stick to this colour for their travel looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani