Kangana Ranaut: Different hairdos sported by the actress in her movies

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She has often bagged many praises for her performances on-screen. Kangana Ranaut has never failed to entertain her fans with her exciting new characters. The actor often gets under the skin of the character she is playing on-screen and aces the way the character talks, walks, and even dresses up. From visible changes like weight transformations to small details like hairstyles, Kangana Ranaut always pays attention to everything, making sure they are in place. Here are Kangana Ranaut’s different hairstyles that she has opted for in her movies. Read ahead to know more.

    Kangana Ranaut had kept her long slightly curly in Queen, tying them in different ways, including into a braid.

    Kangana appeared in a boy-cut, keeping her hair completely curly and natural, in her movie, Judgemental Hai Kya.

    The actor gave her hair an ironed straight hair look in Krrish 3, leaving them open or tying them in a high ponytail.

    Kangana was seen in fringes having soft curls in her movie, Katti Batti.

    Kangana Ranaut kept her hair completely straight, keeping flicks on the side, in Life In A Metro.

