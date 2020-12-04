Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kangana Ranaut
/
Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh: Swara Bhasker to Richa Chadha; Here's how stars reacted to their war of words

Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh: Swara Bhasker to Richa Chadha; Here's how stars reacted to their war of words

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have become the most talked about celebrities right now. Take a look at how other celebs reacted to their Twitter war.
20188 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Celebs react to Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter war

    Celebs react to Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter war

    Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have become the most talked about celebrities right now. For the uninitiated, on Wednesday, Diljit and Kangana got into a war of words and many are still talking about it. It happened after the Queen actress shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheeh Bagh. In response to her tweet, Diljit shared a video of the old lady who Kangana had wrongly identified as Bilki Bano. He added that one should not be so blind. From there, the duo got into a war of words. The actress even went on to call him 'Karan Johar ka Paltu'. The actress' tweet didn't go down well with the Punjabi-singer-turned-actor who, in a series of tweets, hit out at Kangana in Punjabi. In one of his tweets, Diljit wrote, "You don't know how to talk about someone's mother-sister" and further slammed her for saying that other women are for Rs 100. Twitteratis are hailing Diljit for multiple reasons. Several celebrities reacted after Kangana and Diljit got into a ugly Twitter spat. From Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha to Mika Singh, here's how the celebs reacted to it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Kubbra Sait

    Kubbra Sait

    Talking to Twitter, Kubbra wrote, "I love @diljitdosanjh -end credits-"

    Photo Credit : Kubbra Sait Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Farah Khan

    Farah Khan

    "Taking on a Punjabi isn't easy especially when the Punjabi is 'right' on the left side. @diljitdosanjh tussi great ho. Seedhi baat kardi dil se. #istandwiththefarmers," tweeted Farah.

    Photo Credit : Farah Khan Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Swara Bhasker

    Swara Bhasker

    Swara wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!"

    Photo Credit : Swara Bhasker Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Richa Chadha

    Richa Chadha

    Richa tweeted, "Seriously, tussi saareyan nu public interest vichon daas ne aa , pubjabiyan naal lado ni plz."

    Photo Credit : Richa Chadha Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Anubhav Sinha

    Anubhav Sinha

    Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Jo Bole So Nihaal".

    Photo Credit : Anubhav Sinha Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Mika Singh

    Mika Singh

    Mika Singh tweeted, "I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.."

    Photo Credit : Mika Singh Instagram