Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh: Swara Bhasker to Richa Chadha; Here's how stars reacted to their war of words

Celebs react to Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter war

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have become the most talked about celebrities right now. For the uninitiated, on Wednesday, Diljit and Kangana got into a war of words and many are still talking about it. It happened after the Queen actress shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheeh Bagh. In response to her tweet, Diljit shared a video of the old lady who Kangana had wrongly identified as Bilki Bano. He added that one should not be so blind. From there, the duo got into a war of words. The actress even went on to call him 'Karan Johar ka Paltu'. The actress' tweet didn't go down well with the Punjabi-singer-turned-actor who, in a series of tweets, hit out at Kangana in Punjabi. In one of his tweets, Diljit wrote, "You don't know how to talk about someone's mother-sister" and further slammed her for saying that other women are for Rs 100. Twitteratis are hailing Diljit for multiple reasons. Several celebrities reacted after Kangana and Diljit got into a ugly Twitter spat. From Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha to Mika Singh, here's how the celebs reacted to it.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani