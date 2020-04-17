/
Kangana Ranaut: From Dior to Gucci, the Panga star's collection of luxury bags will make your jaws drop
Right from Christian Dior to Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton and more, Kangana Ranaut is often seen flaunting her designer bags. The price of each bag that the Panga actress owns will definitely make your jaws drop. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5068 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 17, 2020 11:16 am
The Panga star's collection of luxury bags
Kangana Ranaut is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. With hard work and talent, she has achieved a name for herself in the industry. Known to speak her mind, Kangana's success story is an inspiration to many. It is not wrong to say that the actress has built her own brand. She is known to have broken several stereotypes in the industry. Be it speaking about pay discrimination or nepotism, Kangana has always voiced her opinion. Today, she is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. Since the start of her career, she has been a part of some really amazing films that proved her versatility as an actor. Her films include Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Jundgementall Hai Kya, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, and Panga. Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi which is a biopic based on the life of political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut's poster featuring her as J Jayalalithaa created a lot of buzz. Her fans can't wait to watch her film. In an interview to PTI, Kangana spoke about discovering herself and conquering her fears during her long journey in Bollywood. She said, "I have acted upon my fears when I was struggling and trying to discover myself, who I am. But now I feel extremely satisfied with my discovery about myself, my inherent nature, about who I am as a woman and what my tendencies and capabilities are. I left home with no knowledge when I was 15 but at the age of 30 I know a lot about me. And there is a sense of accomplishment, I am a three- time National Award winner, I have shattered box office records. Even if my journey ends here right now right, I have nothing to lose. I still have a huge success story in every which ways for the rest of my life." On the other side, the multitalented actress loves to buy fancy things. The stunning diva is a proud owner of many expensive things. And love for designer handbags knows no bounds. The Manikarnika star has an impressive collection of bags and she often flaunts them. Right from Christian Dior to Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton and more, Kangana is often seen flaunting her designer bags. The price of each bag that the Panga actress owns will definitely make your jaws drop. Check out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Prada bag
Kangana Ranaut's airport looks are very popular. The stunning actress is also often seen flaunting her Prada bag. During one of her airport appearance, she was spotted wearing a beautiful light peach organic cotton saree which she paired with a black Givenchy trench coat and a Prada bag costing more than 2 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Off-white
Many Bollywood actresses such as Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more are obsessed with this trendy bag. Well, Kangana Ranaut is one of them. The actress is often spotted carrying this bag which costs approximately Rs 1 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Black Hermès Birkin bag
Here's another airport look of the diva that proves she's one hell of a stunner. The actress looks stunning in a beige striped pantsuit which she paired with a matching beige turtleneck underneath it and a pair of suede tan boots. The actress carried a black Hermès Birkin bag along with her that cost approximately Rs 15 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Hermès Birkin bag
Kangana owns not one but two Hermès Birkin bags. She is often spotted carrying this one which seems to be her favourite one.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Gucci - Sylvie Grosgrain Striped Shoulder Bag
The gorgeous actress who has a thing for designer bags also owns Gucci - Sylvie Grosgrain Striped Shoulder Bag which will cost you around Rs 2 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Lady Dior bag
The Panga actress is often papped around with her favourite Lady Dior bag which costs around Rs 3 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Christian Dior
During one of her airport appearance, Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a beige kurta with off white pants and a white dupatta. The actress completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a tote bag. She carried a Blue Dior oblique embroidered Dior tote bag worth a whopping Rs 2 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Comments
Theirs is show business. they have to rely on show for publicity. most of these designer stuff is lent to them for a small amount .
Collection of bags and men.
