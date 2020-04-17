Kangana Ranaut: From Dior to Gucci, the Panga star's collection of luxury bags will make your jaws drop

1 / 8

The Panga star's collection of luxury bags

Kangana Ranaut is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. With hard work and talent, she has achieved a name for herself in the industry. Known to speak her mind, Kangana's success story is an inspiration to many. It is not wrong to say that the actress has built her own brand. She is known to have broken several stereotypes in the industry. Be it speaking about pay discrimination or nepotism, Kangana has always voiced her opinion. Today, she is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. Since the start of her career, she has been a part of some really amazing films that proved her versatility as an actor. Her films include Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Jundgementall Hai Kya, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, and Panga. Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi which is a biopic based on the life of political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut's poster featuring her as J Jayalalithaa created a lot of buzz. Her fans can't wait to watch her film. In an interview to PTI, Kangana spoke about discovering herself and conquering her fears during her long journey in Bollywood. She said, "I have acted upon my fears when I was struggling and trying to discover myself, who I am. But now I feel extremely satisfied with my discovery about myself, my inherent nature, about who I am as a woman and what my tendencies and capabilities are. I left home with no knowledge when I was 15 but at the age of 30 I know a lot about me. And there is a sense of accomplishment, I am a three- time National Award winner, I have shattered box office records. Even if my journey ends here right now right, I have nothing to lose. I still have a huge success story in every which ways for the rest of my life." On the other side, the multitalented actress loves to buy fancy things. The stunning diva is a proud owner of many expensive things. And love for designer handbags knows no bounds. The Manikarnika star has an impressive collection of bags and she often flaunts them. Right from Christian Dior to Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton and more, Kangana is often seen flaunting her designer bags. The price of each bag that the Panga actress owns will definitely make your jaws drop. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani