Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses' hair care secrets DECODED

Check out the hair care secrets of Bollywood stars

Amidst the hectic schedules of an actor's life, maintaining oneself can be difficult. The spotlight is on them which makes sense that they strive to look flawless no matter what. They go to extreme lengths to look good at all times because their job entails it. At the same time, they ensure they use products that do not harm their skin. Most actresses swear by home remedies that seem to do the trick and work well for them. From regular cleansing methods to home remedies, they do it all. They also make sure to take good care of their hair and follow strict hair care regimes. Talking about beautiful actresses can never be complete without the 'Filmy queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. Kangana is perhaps the only actress who can flaunt her frizzy, curly hair as a style statement be it in the films or even at the airport. She strictly goes by her grandmother’s advice to oil and steam the hair, thrice a week, to maintain those curls. The beautiful actress goes only for organic shampoos and opts for intensive repair treatments from time to time. Having said that, take a look at all Bollywood stars' remedies that help them to maintain their perfect hair.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani