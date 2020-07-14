Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kangana Ranaut
/
Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses' hair care secrets DECODED

Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses' hair care secrets DECODED

Being an actress is not easy and it can get hectic maintaining your hair and skin on point all the time. Ever wondered how your favourite stars manage to do it? Take a look at their haircare regimes!
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out the hair care secrets of Bollywood stars

    Check out the hair care secrets of Bollywood stars

    Amidst the hectic schedules of an actor's life, maintaining oneself can be difficult. The spotlight is on them which makes sense that they strive to look flawless no matter what. They go to extreme lengths to look good at all times because their job entails it. At the same time, they ensure they use products that do not harm their skin. Most actresses swear by home remedies that seem to do the trick and work well for them. From regular cleansing methods to home remedies, they do it all. They also make sure to take good care of their hair and follow strict hair care regimes. Talking about beautiful actresses can never be complete without the 'Filmy queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. Kangana is perhaps the only actress who can flaunt her frizzy, curly hair as a style statement be it in the films or even at the airport. She strictly goes by her grandmother’s advice to oil and steam the hair, thrice a week, to maintain those curls. The beautiful actress goes only for organic shampoos and opts for intensive repair treatments from time to time. Having said that, take a look at all Bollywood stars' remedies that help them to maintain their perfect hair.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma often pampers her hair with hot oil massages to prevent hair damage and breakage and avoids washing her hair without oiling them. The goodness of coconut oil massage keeps her scalp healthy and strong.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Moving on from regular hair oils and replacing it with fruit oil is Katrina Kaif's secret to the healthy mane. The actor adds regular hair spa and deep conditioning to complete her haircare regime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka believes in home remedies to rescue her hair from any kind of damage. The global icon applies yoghurt to add moisture to her hair. You can do the same by mixing half a cup of yoghurt with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice (great for exfoliating) and then applying it to your scalp, leave it on for about 30 minutes.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor goes for oil massage on her scalp and hair at least once every month. She uses a mixture of oils like olive, castor, coconut, almond oils for the massage.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    When it comes to hair care, coconut oil is our homegirl's bae. Deepika relies on oiling and head massage to repair the damage chemicals and pollution does to the hair.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Along with taking a daily dose of Vitamin A, Alia washes her hair every alternate day to keep greasy scalp and dirt at bay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Jacqueline Fernandes

    Jacqueline Fernandes

    Jackie applies egg whites homemade mask on her scalp for strong, thicker hair. And like most actors, she too loves a hot coconut oil massage every now then.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement