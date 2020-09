1 / 7

Bollywood stars in Tarun Tahiliani's couture

Kangana Ranaut's return to Mumbai stormed the internet yesterday. The National award winning actress who is known for impeccable work in movies like Queen, Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu shared "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, the Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride. This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher." The BMC's revenge demolition drive on Kangana's office has been receiving a lot of flak on social media. While it has sparked a war of words between Kangana and the Maharashtra government, another drama unfolded at her Mumbai office after a BMC officer visited the property put up a 'stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. This isn't all. The BMC official even reached her office on Wednesday and began the demolition work, the videos of the same went viral on social media. The BMC officials reportedly spoke to India Today TV and said that no further action is required with respect to the demolition. Previously, the Bombay HC also stayed the BMC's demolition drive on Kangana Ranaut's property and asked them to file a reply on Kangana's petition. Kangana Ranaut never fails to surprise her fans with her talent on screen. Today, she is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. Since the start of her career, she has been a part of some amazing films that proved her versatility as an actor. Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi which is a biopic based on the life of political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut's poster featuring her as J Jayalalithaa created a lot of buzz. Her fans can't wait to watch her film. Apart from that, her style is something which always impresses fans, today we have these photos of the actress in designer Tarun Tahiliani's outfits along with other actresses who love also love sporting his creations. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram