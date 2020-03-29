/
/
/
Kangana Ranaut: London Fashion Week to Cannes, 5 times she proved to be the queen of international looks
Kangana Ranaut: London Fashion Week to Cannes, 5 times she proved to be the queen of international looks
Kangana 'Queen' Ranaut is not only the epitome of versatility but also a true blue fashionista. She often steps out in the most stylish avatars leaving everyone stunned. Speaking of that, here are times she absolutely ruled the international carpets with her style game on point!
Written By
Ekta Varma
5430 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 29, 2020 01:00 pm
1 / 6
Kangana Ranaut's INTERNATIONAL looks
Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award winning actress and an all time critics' favourite. Not only that, her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. She is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times on the international carpets. From the London Fashion Week in 2014 to Cannes 2019, she slays every time she dresses up. Speaking of that, check out her international looks which are truly unmissable!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Looking like a real life princess
For one of her Cannes 2019 appearances, Kangana chose a white embellished gown by Michael Cinco. It definitely looked like Kangana stepped out of a fairytale in the stunning creation.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
The queen of style indeed!
The Panga actress looked ravishing in a stunning Kanjeevaram saree. She added her own twist to it by draping the gold saree around a custom made corset by Falguni & Shane Peacock.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Boss Lady!
She stepped on the red carpet in a silver embellished catsuit which made an ultra bold statement and we are fans!
Photo Credit : Getty
5 / 6
Throwback
The queen walked the carpet at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2014 and looked totally stunning.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 6
London Fashion Week
Kangana Ranaut wore Burberry Prorsum for the Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week and looked like a breath of fresh air.
Photo Credit : Getty
Add new comment