Kangana Ranaut: London Fashion Week to Cannes, 5 times she proved to be the queen of international looks

1 / 6

Kangana Ranaut's INTERNATIONAL looks

Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award winning actress and an all time critics' favourite. Not only that, her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. She is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times on the international carpets. From the London Fashion Week in 2014 to Cannes 2019, she slays every time she dresses up. Speaking of that, check out her international looks which are truly unmissable!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani