Kangana Ranaut: A look at times the actress donned a pantsuit and proved she is the ultimate fashion queen

Kangana Ranaut's best looks in a pantsuit

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood. She is known to have an impeccable style sense. We all know that her saree looks are the best. The Queen of fashion always impresses with her saree looks. She has made some really bold choices and made heads turn with her stylish appearances. Be it pulling off an embroidered saree or a monochrome look, Kangana's style game in saree is always on point. Over the years, the actress has worn some beautiful sarees and we would definitely love to steal some from her wardrobe. Apart from saree, Kangana Ranaut has also always made a style statement in a pantsuit. Pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing for a long time. Be it red carpet events, movie promotions, or airport, we have seen the actress opt for pantsuit on several occasions. And every time she wore a pantsuit, Kangana gave major boss lady vibes and effortlessly nailed the look. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kangana Ranaut was asked to define her style, the actress said that it is classy. In an interview with Verve Magazine, Kangana was asked about the one rule she follows and the actress said that her rule is simple. She mentioned, "When I know I'll be watched and will be photographed, I like to be someone who is presentable and who has a strong personality." When asked the diva what fashion means to her, Kangana said, "Fashion to me is an expression, like art. It's an expression of your individuality, your attitude. When you're trying to be fashionable, don't follow anyone. Develop your own expression." Kangana is one celebrity who is looked upon by many for fashion. And why not? As mentioned earlier, she has an amazing and unbeatable sense of style. On that note, here's a look at some of her stunning looks in a pantsuit.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani