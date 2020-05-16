Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut: A look at times the actress donned a pantsuit and proved she is the ultimate fashion queen

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood. She has an amazing and unbeatable sense of style. On that note, here's a look at some of her stunning looks in a pantsuit.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 06:38 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Kangana Ranaut's best looks in a pantsuit

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood. She is known to have an impeccable style sense. We all know that her saree looks are the best. The Queen of fashion always impresses with her saree looks. She has made some really bold choices and made heads turn with her stylish appearances. Be it pulling off an embroidered saree or a monochrome look, Kangana's style game in saree is always on point. Over the years, the actress has worn some beautiful sarees and we would definitely love to steal some from her wardrobe. Apart from saree, Kangana Ranaut has also always made a style statement in a pantsuit. Pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing for a long time. Be it red carpet events, movie promotions, or airport, we have seen the actress opt for pantsuit on several occasions. And every time she wore a pantsuit, Kangana gave major boss lady vibes and effortlessly nailed the look. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kangana Ranaut was asked to define her style, the actress said that it is classy. In an interview with Verve Magazine, Kangana was asked about the one rule she follows and the actress said that her rule is simple. She mentioned, "When I know I'll be watched and will be photographed, I like to be someone who is presentable and who has a strong personality." When asked the diva what fashion means to her, Kangana said, "Fashion to me is an expression, like art. It's an expression of your individuality, your attitude. When you're trying to be fashionable, don't follow anyone. Develop your own expression." Kangana is one celebrity who is looked upon by many for fashion. And why not? As mentioned earlier, she has an amazing and unbeatable sense of style. On that note, here's a look at some of her stunning looks in a pantsuit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Airport look on point

    Kangana's airport looks are always on point. She once wore a striped skin-coloured pantsuit and paired it with a pair of brown boots and a pair of glasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Fashion goals

    Her love for pink is well-known. At an event, she wore a pink pantsuit and paired it with strappy Tom Ford sandals. The actress' hair and makeup were on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    On point

    We love this look of the diva. She wore a grey pantsuit and looked absolutely chic and stylish in it. She rounded off her look with a pair of black stilettos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Boss lady

    Kangana was once spotted wearing a pink pantsuit which she paired with a white tee, white bag and white sneakers. What do you have to say about this airport look?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Lady in red

    The actress wore a red colour pantsuit and paired it with classic white sneakers and a sling bag. She opted for minimal makeup and looked absolutely stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Nailed it!

    Here's another look of the Panga actress that we absolutely love! She wore a black pantsuit and paired it with black heels and a pair of sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Stunner

    Kangana Ranaut's love for black knows no bounds. The gorgeous actress once made a chic style statement in stripes. She donned a striped pantsuit in black and accessorized her look with stilettos and a handbag.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    The Queen of fashion

    Kangana Ranaut is not just the queen of Bollywood, but she is also a queen of fashion. For an event in the city, she wore a blue pantsuit and gave major boss lady vibes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

