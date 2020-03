1 / 6

Kangana Ranaut's Aries side decoded

Kangana Ranaut is not only one of the biggest stars of the nation but she is also an inspiration to millions due to her hard work, talent and perseverance. Kangana’s bold nature has often made headlines, but the actress doesn’t fear to speak her mind. From her role in Fashion to her breakthrough performance in Queen, Kangana can slay any role in the best way possible. She will be soon celebrating her birthday on the 23rd of March, and being an Aries, the actress has given us a sneak peek into her qualities as her zodiac sign. On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Today, check out these photos of the actress which reveal her true Aries side.

Photo Credit : Instagram