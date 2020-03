1 / 6

Kangana Ranaut paints a pretty picture in traditional but her Rs 2 lakh Christian Dior bag steals the show

Kangana Ranaut is known for her unconventional style statements every now and then. The actress who often opts for traditional wear for her airport looks from chiffon sarees to long Anarkalis was yet again seen rocking a desi look for her recent airport look. The actress donned a beige kurta with off white pants and a white dupatta. The "Queen" actress opted to accessorise her look with a pair of sunglasses and a tote bag. Though we loved Kangana's style for her airport, her tote bag had all our attention. The Blue Dior oblique embroidered Dior book tote is worth a whopping Rs 1,91,848. The actress recently revealed about being keen to make the third sequel of Tanu Weds Manu. However, she also said this entire thing will depend on the script, as well as the project. On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Check out her latest airport look right here.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani