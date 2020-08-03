/
/
/
Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: When actresses sported a gun for their fierce onscreen roles
Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: When actresses sported a gun for their fierce onscreen roles
Let’s bid adieu to those times when only male actors would perform fierce roles against villains. The present-day actresses do not think twice before wielding a gun at those who test their patience.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
21173 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 3, 2020 05:20 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12