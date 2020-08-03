Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: When actresses sported a gun for their fierce onscreen roles

Let’s bid adieu to those times when only male actors would perform fierce roles against villains. The present-day actresses do not think twice before wielding a gun at those who test their patience.
    A look at Bollywood actresses sporting a gun

    Once upon a time, the actresses from the Hindi film cinema would dance around the hero of the movie or trees and that’s until where their roles were confined to. But, gone are those days, they are now going bold and daring than ever. In the 21st century, the gorgeous dainty actresses are now dropping their delicate roles and being all games to jump into playing rough and tough roles. The contemporary cinema is more about performance-oriented roles and the Bollywood divas are well-known to this fact. The Bollywood actresses with equal enthusiasm are taking up action sequences. Well! Let’s bid adieu to those times when only male actors would perform fierce roles against villains. The actresses are sure to give actors a run for their money. The present generation actresses are versatile, daring and most of all flexible to experiment with their roles these days. The actresses are certainly ‘fighting’ their way out to stand out and prove their acting prowess. Gun-wielding female characters is still a novelty. It is commendable to watch Bollywood actresses play the role of a cop, a deadly gangster and even a strong-headed woman who doesn't think twice before wielding a gun at those who test their patience. The ever-iconic Madhuri Dixit wielded a gun much before the current actresses could even think of it and she gave a stellar performance in the film Mrityudand. When it comes to such gorgeous actresses wielding guns and pistols onscreen, the temperature is soared high. Check out the list below.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 12
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    No one can carry off the desi femme fatale role like Deepika. She was seen holding a gun in the movie Ram Leela.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 12
    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji

    Mardaani is a movie based on the social issues of girl trafficking and prostitution. Rani enacted the role of a cop who fights against the heinous crimes of prostitution and female child trafficking.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 12
    Kajol

    Kajol

    In the film Fanaa, Kajol and Aamir Khan shared the screen space. The plot takes an interesting turn and compels Kajol to pick a gun.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 12
    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri is an actress who fears nothing and dares to learn new things every time. Right from the film Mrityudand in 1997 to one of her latest movies, the lady taught everyone how it’s done.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 6 / 12
    Kajol yet again

    Kajol yet again

    Kajol as Meera in Dilwale in a bright red lipstick is fierce than ever as she is full of vengeance.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 7 / 12
    Tabu

    Tabu

    Tabu has been seen pointing a gun at someone not once but many a time in films.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 8 / 12
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Who could have thought that the pretty actress looks so tough with two guns in hand? For those who wish to see the actress in this avatar, the movie’s name is Bang Bang.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 9 / 12
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia played a gun-wielding, daring spy in Raazi.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 10 / 12
    Parineeti Chopra

    Parineeti Chopra

    Parineeti Chopra showed her gun-wielding skills in her movie opposite Arjun Kapoor, Ishaqzaade where she was seen in a tomboyish role.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 11 / 12
    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi in a ghagra with a gun rocks the look.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 12 / 12
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    The actress aces gun for glory in Saand ki Aankh.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

