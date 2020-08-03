Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: When actresses sported a gun for their fierce onscreen roles

1 / 12

A look at Bollywood actresses sporting a gun

Once upon a time, the actresses from the Hindi film cinema would dance around the hero of the movie or trees and that’s until where their roles were confined to. But, gone are those days, they are now going bold and daring than ever. In the 21st century, the gorgeous dainty actresses are now dropping their delicate roles and being all games to jump into playing rough and tough roles. The contemporary cinema is more about performance-oriented roles and the Bollywood divas are well-known to this fact. The Bollywood actresses with equal enthusiasm are taking up action sequences. Well! Let’s bid adieu to those times when only male actors would perform fierce roles against villains. The actresses are sure to give actors a run for their money. The present generation actresses are versatile, daring and most of all flexible to experiment with their roles these days. The actresses are certainly ‘fighting’ their way out to stand out and prove their acting prowess. Gun-wielding female characters is still a novelty. It is commendable to watch Bollywood actresses play the role of a cop, a deadly gangster and even a strong-headed woman who doesn't think twice before wielding a gun at those who test their patience. The ever-iconic Madhuri Dixit wielded a gun much before the current actresses could even think of it and she gave a stellar performance in the film Mrityudand. When it comes to such gorgeous actresses wielding guns and pistols onscreen, the temperature is soared high. Check out the list below.

Photo Credit : YouTube