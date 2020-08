1 / 8

Kangana Ranaut's throwback photos with School kids

Kangana Ranaut never fails to surprise her fans with her talent on screen. Today, she is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. Since the start of her career, she has been a part of some amazing films that proved her versatility as an actor. Her films include Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Jundgementall Hai Kya, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen and Panga. Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming film Thalaivi which is a biopic based on the life of political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut's poster featuring her as J Jayalalithaa created a lot of buzz. Her fans can't wait to watch her film. In an interview with PTI few years ago, Kangana spoke about discovering herself and conquering her fears during her long journey in Bollywood. She said, "I have acted upon my fears when I was struggling and trying to discover myself, who I am. But now I feel extremely satisfied with my discovery about myself, my inherent nature, about who I am as a woman, and what my tendencies and capabilities are. I left home with no knowledge when I was 15 but at the age of 30, I know a lot about me. And there is a sense of accomplishment. I am a three-time National Award winner. I have shattered box office records. Even if my journey ends here right now right, I have nothing to lose. I still have a huge success story in every which ways for the rest of my life." The actress' fan page on Instagram has been giving fans an insight into her beautiful home in Manali. Today we have these throwback pictures of the actress when she conducted a special screening of her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi for school kids and awarded them for their talent.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani