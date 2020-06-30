A look at times Kangana Ranaut stepped out sans makeup and proved she is the epitome of a beauty 'Queen'

1 / 11

When Kangana stepped out without makeup and slayed effortlessly

Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award-winning actress and an all-time critics' favourite. Not only that, but her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. She is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times on the international carpets. The actress is also extremely gorgeous and often steps out in her zero makeup look that flaunts her beautiful skin. Ever wondered the secrets behind the flawless beauty? She takes her own sweet time to remove her makeup. She doesn't just simply wipe it off but she also uses a good toner and moisturiser and an eye cream. She gives her skin time and pampers it after removing the makeup. She takes her own sweet time to remove her makeup. She doesn't just simply wipe it off but she also uses a good toner and moisturiser and an eye cream. She gives her skin time and pampers it after removing the makeup. She has very sensitive skin and tries to keep her skin healthy and pampered by getting occasional clean-ups but she avoids getting any facials as her skin does not react well to it. The one skincare advice that Kangana lives by is that she uses a soap-free cleanser to clean her face as soap tends to strip her skin off its natural oil and in turn, makes it more oily by forcing the skin to produce more oil. Take a look at times she stepped out sans makeup.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani