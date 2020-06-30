/
/
/
A look at times Kangana Ranaut stepped out sans makeup and proved she is the epitome of a beauty 'Queen'
A look at times Kangana Ranaut stepped out sans makeup and proved she is the epitome of a beauty 'Queen'
Kangana Ranaut is slaying it and how! The 'filmy queen' of Bollywood, the actress is a real stunner and has continuously proved her versatility with her roles. Here are times she was snapped without makeup and she flaunted her gorgeous skin.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1593 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 30, 2020 08:24 pm
1 / 11
When Kangana stepped out without makeup and slayed effortlessly
Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award-winning actress and an all-time critics' favourite. Not only that, but her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. She is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times on the international carpets. The actress is also extremely gorgeous and often steps out in her zero makeup look that flaunts her beautiful skin. Ever wondered the secrets behind the flawless beauty? She takes her own sweet time to remove her makeup. She doesn't just simply wipe it off but she also uses a good toner and moisturiser and an eye cream. She gives her skin time and pampers it after removing the makeup. She takes her own sweet time to remove her makeup. She doesn't just simply wipe it off but she also uses a good toner and moisturiser and an eye cream. She gives her skin time and pampers it after removing the makeup. She has very sensitive skin and tries to keep her skin healthy and pampered by getting occasional clean-ups but she avoids getting any facials as her skin does not react well to it. The one skincare advice that Kangana lives by is that she uses a soap-free cleanser to clean her face as soap tends to strip her skin off its natural oil and in turn, makes it more oily by forcing the skin to produce more oil. Take a look at times she stepped out sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 11
Simple and elegant
Kangana looks elegant and beautiful as she was dressed in a light pink ethnic outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 11
All dressed up
Although she dolled up in a stylish black dress for her airport look, she went makeup-free and opted for a pair of glasses to complete her look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 11
Yet another chic airport look
She is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 11
The queen of curls
Kangana carries off her curls like no one else!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 11
All smiles
When the Queen actress flashed her heart-warming smile for the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 11
Beauty personified
She is the epitome of beauty.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 11
Style game on point
Kangana Ranaut looks gorgeous in a white loose shirt and baggy pants.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 11
Spotted post-workout
When the actress was snapped post sweating it out and yet looking stunning.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 11
An all white look
A simple white dress is the most comfortable outfit ever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
11 / 11
Isn't she extremely cute?
Kangana is personifying cuteness in this pic!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani