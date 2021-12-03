PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut's cute moments with nephew Prithvi Raj

Kangana Ranaut is one strong lady who has always made headlines for her explosive and bold statements. Known to speak her mind, Kangana always stays in the front line because of her upfront and bold nature as she fears none. However, here's proof that she is one doting aunt too! Kangana loves spending time with her little nephew and her Instagram posts are filled with cute photos of two. Amidst her busy schedule, the actress always manages to take out time to have fun with her little munchkin Prithvi Raj. Here’s a look at some pictures of Kangana and Prithvi Raj that are too cute to miss.
Photo Credit : Rangoli Chandel's Instagram
Aunt Kangana's photo with her little munchkin will definitely make you go "aww". Kangana held onto Prithvi as she makes him sit on her lap while the two strike for the pose.
Kangana Ranaut shares a close bond with her sister Rangoli’s son. Taking to her Instagram, Kangana shared a series of photos with her nephew Prithvi Raj playing in the pool. The actress wore a black monokini and a large straw hat.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram
Kangana often treats her fans with glimpses of her goofy times with her family and loved ones through her social media posts. In the picture, aunt Kangana can be seen gazing at cutie pie Prithvi Raj.
Kangana's photo with her nephew is too sweet for words. Donning a red jacket, Kangana is guffawing as she plays with her nephew Prithvi.
Kangana Ranaut visited the Golden temple with her family earlier this year. In the click, Kangana can be seen holding her sister’s son Prithvi Raj in her arms.