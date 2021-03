Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone donning cool casuals to Kangana Ranaut rocking a Kanjeevaram saree; SEE PICS

1 / 6

Kangana dons a Kanjeevaram saree

Kangana Ranaut flew down to Chennai earlier today to attend the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Helmed by AL Vijay, the upcoming film will feature the actress in the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. As it also happened to be her 34th birthday, the actress was seen donning a special Kanjeevaram saree and looked absolutely exquisite. The star made heads turn as she walked up the stage looking absolutely gorgeous. Several other celebrities were also papped today, heading out in the city. Deepika was spotted by the paps after a shoot as she made her way to her car. Meanwhile, her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh was also seen pulling-off a casual look. Ananya Panday was also seen out for a shoot wearing a pretty attire. Shraddha Kapoor was also seen wearing a sporty look at the jetty. While South star Rakul Preet Singh was snapped at an event wearing a tennis outfit.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani