Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

Stars slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

The entire Bollywood is still in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput who successfully earned a name for himself in the entertainment industry committed suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. His post mortem report revealed that the actor passed away due to asphyxia by hanging. The brilliant actor rose to fame for his performance as Manav in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. He made his debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! His spectacular performance in the same is remembered till date. Post his debut film, Sushant was seen in movies like Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and more. The actor's fans have been mourning his death on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to mourn the actor's death. From Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more took to their social media to express a sense of grief over his demise. However, many celebs also expressed their anger and slammed Bollywood. We have completed a list of the celebs who slammed the Bollywood industry for not supporting the Chhichhore actor when he was going through a difficult time.

Photo Credit : Instagram