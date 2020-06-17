/
/
/
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy
From Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, we have compiled a list of the celebs who slammed the Bollywood industry for not supporting the Chhichhore actor when he was going through a difficult time.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
12525 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 17, 2020 11:33 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Comments
There s a clip doing rounds on FB. Its an extract from KWK; Sonam Kapoor s and Kareena Kapoor s interviews. Pls watch that. They are brutually trolling Sushant. Making disgusting faces. Kangana, pls pls make that video viral. Theres another video of alia where she ranks Sushant last, below really dumb actors. Pv pls post.
Add new comment