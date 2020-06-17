Home
/
Photos
/
Kangana Ranaut
/
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

From Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, we have compiled a list of the celebs who slammed the Bollywood industry for not supporting the Chhichhore actor when he was going through a difficult time.
12525 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 11:33 am
  • 1 / 10
    Stars slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

    Stars slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy

    The entire Bollywood is still in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput who successfully earned a name for himself in the entertainment industry committed suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. His post mortem report revealed that the actor passed away due to asphyxia by hanging. The brilliant actor rose to fame for his performance as Manav in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. He made his debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! His spectacular performance in the same is remembered till date. Post his debut film, Sushant was seen in movies like Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and more. The actor's fans have been mourning his death on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to mourn the actor's death. From Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more took to their social media to express a sense of grief over his demise. However, many celebs also expressed their anger and slammed Bollywood. We have completed a list of the celebs who slammed the Bollywood industry for not supporting the Chhichhore actor when he was going through a difficult time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut who isn't afraid to speak her mind shared a video of herself wherein she questioned why the actor's achievements weren't recognized. She even questioned why Gully Boy was given all the awards and Sushant Singh Rajput's films were not acknowledged by the award ceremonies. The Queen actress further added that the actor's only fault was believing those who told him he was worthless and forgot his mother's words to him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Shekhar Kapur

    Shekhar Kapur

    Shekhar Kapur's tweet post Sushant's demise took the internet by storm. He wrote, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sapna Bhavnani

    Sapna Bhavnani

    Celebrity hairstylist wrote a hard-hitting post in which she called out the industry for not supporting the actor when he was in need of help. She wrote, "It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Ranvir Shorey

    Ranvir Shorey

    Ranvir Shorey was present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. The actor slammed Bollywood for not supporting Sushant when he was in need and wrote, "I am not aware of any such details in particular, but I know how fickle and ruthless this business is, especially as you get closer to the top. We need a more free and democratic environment in the film business."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Nikhil Dwivedi

    Nikhil Dwivedi

    Nikhil Dwivedi also penned down a hard-hitting note post the actor's sudden demise. Calling out the hypocrisy of Bollywood, he wrote, "At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant.. Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, whn they were doing well." 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Anubhav Sinha

    Anubhav Sinha

    Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also took a dig against some of those mourning Sushant's demise and wrote, "The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Rajat Barmecha

    Rajat Barmecha

    Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha also shared a video and questioned where was the industry when the Chhichhore actor needed them. The actor wrote, "“#SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly the entire industry and world has great things to say about him...where the fuck were you when he actually needed you...and there are so many out there...DON’T JUST SAY THINGS...FUCKING MEAN THEM!  #RestInPeace #Actors #Bollywood #People #Hypocrites."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Prakash Raj

    Prakash Raj

    Prakash Raj also called out the industry. He shared a throwback video of Sushant talking about nepotism, and wrote, "#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushantSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die #justasking (sic)."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    Koena Mitra

    Koena Mitra

    Koena Mitra also slammed Bollywood for not recognising real talent and said that there are many Sushant's in the industry. In an interview with ETimes, she said, ""Sushant was such a bright guy, good looking actor and he succeeded with good films. Despite that I read a statement that he was treated like an outsider, not invited at parties and weddings. A lot of people have experienced this, he is not the first one. The film industry will not treat you like family till the time your family doesn’t belong to the industry or if you are not a camp follower. It's pretty sad. He's not the first one and there are many such Sushants in our industry."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Comments

Anonymous

There s a clip doing rounds on FB. Its an extract from KWK; Sonam Kapoor s and Kareena Kapoor s interviews. Pls watch that. They are brutually trolling Sushant. Making disgusting faces. Kangana, pls pls make that video viral. Theres another video of alia where she ranks Sushant last, below really dumb actors. Pv pls post.

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet
When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor\'s photos with her children are here to bless your feed
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor's photos with her children are here to bless your feed
Deepika Padukone: From layered outfits to handloom sarees; When the fashionista gave noteworthy style lessons
Deepika Padukone: From layered outfits to handloom sarees; When the fashionista gave noteworthy style lessons
From Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani; Actors who made their DEBUT opposite Sushant Singh Rajput
From Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani; Actors who made their DEBUT opposite Sushant Singh Rajput
When Taimur Ali Khan ditched casuals for a tribal printed red shirt and raised the cuteness quotient; See Pics
When Taimur Ali Khan ditched casuals for a tribal printed red shirt and raised the cuteness quotient; See Pics
Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Which Gen Z star is your style icon? COMMENT NOW
Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Which Gen Z star is your style icon? COMMENT NOW

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement