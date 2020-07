1 / 6

A look at the details of the Twitter war

Team Kangana Ranaut recently sparked off a string of verbal fights after Kangana's exclusive interview with a leading news channel. In the interview, she took a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them ‘needy outsiders’ and even a 'B-grade actress'. Swara Bhasker who did not stay quiet responded to her on social media. Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhasker and Team Kangana Ranaut got into a fight on the microblogging site Twitter. Swara Bhasker tackled the remarks made by the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood with a sarcastic tweet, “I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider". This ping-pong of retaliation between the leading actresses has given rise to debates on social media. Meanwhile, some netizens came out in support of either of the two actresses. Let’s have a closer look at what the whole Twitter spat is about.

Photo Credit : Instagram