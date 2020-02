1 / 7

Kangana Ranaut's photos with her nephew Prithvi

Kangana Ranaut's stunning first look from her upcoming film Tejas has left us impatient for the trailer of the movie. Her performance in the movie Panga was highly appreciated. We are sure she will bring out her best in Tejas as well. The actress is not officially on any social media platform, but her fan-made accounts update us with her whereabouts, especially her pictures with her family go viral. Our favourites are her pictures with her nephew Prithvi who is Rangoli Chandel's son. Today, take a look at the beautiful bond of Prithvi and Kangana Ranaut through these photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram