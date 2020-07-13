Advertisement
When Kangana Ranaut carried an EXPENSIVE bag worth more than Rs 12 lakh wearing a white saree to the airport

Kangana Ranaut's airport looks often take the internet by storm. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time the star carried an expensive bag worth a whopping amount of over Rs 12 lakh!
4344 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kangana Ranaut's expensive bag is worth checking out

    Kangana Ranaut's expensive bag is worth checking out

    Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award-winning actress and an all-time critics' favourite. She has also started her own production company and her well-built lavish office is worth checking out! It is luxurious, fancy yet the warmest place to work for sure! Talking about her take on luxury, she shared in an interview with Economic Times, "It isn’t just comfort. That’s a primitive idea of luxury. That doesn’t mean I don’t like spending money and enjoying a feeling of grandeur. Being actors, we have a tough life – the characters we do, shoot timings and the locations. I’ve made peace with that. But I seek art and tasteful things. I like special things, which punctuate certain days and occasions, finer experiences that break the monotony. I have an artistic take on money. For example, look at my house. When I bought it, it was fully ready. It had the most expensive Italian marble floor and fancy tiles. I broke everything down and did these clay walls, slate flooring and wood logs. I like high ceilings and I paid a lot of money for this one (laughs). I wanted my house to look human, with raw, organic energy. It shouldn’t look so refined that it loses a life. There’s a fine line between being artistic and living the mainstream idea." On another note, the actress is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times at airports. Kangana's love for sarees is not unknown. She made a classic statement when she donned a kanjivaram golden saree with an unconventional twist to the Cannes Film Festival. From floral, silk to cotton, she aces all styles of a saree with ease. The actress has also often donned a saree to the airport and made heads turn. Here's taking you back to the time in 2017 when she was papped at the airport wearing a traditional saree from Kerala, which she styled with flats, a Birkin and oversized sunnies. However, her beige bag stole the show! Check out the cost of the pricey bag as you walk through the snaps.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 6
    Throwback memories

    Throwback memories

    Ms Ranaut was back from Kerala and looks like she did some local shopping while she was on a vacation there.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 6
    Travel style on point

    Travel style on point

    From structured jackets to boho dresses to sarees - her travel style is always on fleek.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 6
    Here's the cost of her bag

    Here's the cost of her bag

    The Queen actor carried a Hermès Birkin bag that costs Rs 12.6 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 6
    Saree making a statement

    Saree making a statement

    She donned this beautiful white and gold kanjivaram saree. The fact that she wore no jewellery to go with the saree is a huge statement.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 6
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This one is indeed a perfect click!

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

