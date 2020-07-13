/
/
/
When Kangana Ranaut carried an EXPENSIVE bag worth more than Rs 12 lakh wearing a white saree to the airport
When Kangana Ranaut carried an EXPENSIVE bag worth more than Rs 12 lakh wearing a white saree to the airport
Kangana Ranaut's airport looks often take the internet by storm. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time the star carried an expensive bag worth a whopping amount of over Rs 12 lakh!
Written By
Ekta Varma
4344 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 13, 2020 07:19 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6