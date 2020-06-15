When Kangana Ranaut donned a pantsuit to the airport and carried a bag worth WHOPPING Rs 15 lakh

1 / 6

When Kangana Ranaut carried a Rs 15 Lakh bag to the airport

Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award-winning actress and an all-time critics' favourite. Not only that, but her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut took to social media to take a strong stand against the lack of acknowledgement of the Kedarnath actor’s achievements and why artists need to be given due credit for work. Taking to social media, Kangana’s team shared a video in which she is seen revealing why it is important to give an artist the due credit for their work. Kangana is seen mourning Sushant’s demise as she questions that the actor was not given credit for his good films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. Not just this, Kangana went ahead and questioned why Gully Boy was given all the awards and Sushant’s films were not acknowledged by the award ceremonies. The video is going viral on the internet as she receives a lot of support from netizens. On another note, the actress is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times at airports. When it comes to her latest fashion, we are crushing over her pantsuits. Kangana's pantsuits clearly show how one can look like a diva and boss lady at the same time. They are formal, elegant, and sexy at the same time. Here's an airport look of the diva that proves she's one hell of a stunner in a pantsuit. The actress looks stunning in a beige striped pantsuit which she paired with a matching beige turtleneck underneath it and a pair of suede tan boots. The actress carried a black Hermès Birkin bag along with her that cost approximately Rs 15 lakh. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani