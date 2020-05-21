/
When Kangana Ranaut wore a Rs 600 saree & paired it with Givenchy trench coat and classic Prada bag; See PICS
Kangana Ranaut is a trendsetter in all rights. From versatile roles, varied fashion looks to making heads turn at international red carpets, she aces it all. Check out photos of the time the Queen pulled off a trench coat with a saree at the airport and teamed it up with a swanky bag!
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 21, 2020 08:52 pm
When Kangana Ranaut donned a saree and trench coat to the airport
Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award-winning actress and an all-time critics' favourite. Not only that, but her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. She is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times on the international carpets. From the London Fashion Week in 2014 to Cannes 2019, she slays every time she dresses up. Kangana's love for sarees is not unknown. She made a classic statement when she donned a kanjivaram golden saree with an unconventional twist to the Cannes Film Festival. From floral, silk to cotton, she aces all styles of a saree with ease. The actress has also often donned a saree to the airport and made heads turn. Have a look at Kangana’s airport look wherein she is seen wearing a beautiful light peach organic cotton saree which she picked from Kolkata just for Rs. 600. Ranaut, styled her look with a black Givenchy trench coat and a Prada bag costing approximately Rs. 2 lacs. Hair tied in a simple low hair bun with oversized wayfarers, minimal makeup with nude lips and black pointed toe stilettos. Check out her photos!
Setting style statements
She pulls off every outfit like a pro!
A true blue diva
Kangana Ranaut easily is one of the best-dressed actresses we have in the country.
Captured at her candid best
Tanu Weds Manu star is a cutie.
Slaying effortlessly
Setting a classic trend like a true fashionista!
Cuteness personified
Kangana is beyond adorable in this candid snap.
Defining elegance
Only Kangana Ranaut can pull off this look with ease!
Striking a pose
She makes sure to strike a killer pose for the shutterbugs.
Such a stunner!
We cannot get enough of her amazing outfit ensemble.
This colour suits her so well
Kangana’s airport looks wherein she is seen wearing a beautiful light peach organic cotton saree suits her so well.
The epitome of simplicity and elegance
The look screams elegance and we are all for it. Rangoli tweeted, “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn”.
