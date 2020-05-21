When Kangana Ranaut wore a Rs 600 saree & paired it with Givenchy trench coat and classic Prada bag; See PICS

1 / 11

When Kangana Ranaut donned a saree and trench coat to the airport

Kangana Ranaut is the apt combination of versatility and beauty and there is no denying that. The actress has been a part of the industry for over a decade and has delivered some of the most phenomenal performances in several films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga among countless others. She is also a national award-winning actress and an all-time critics' favourite. Not only that, but her countless achievements also include being featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. The diva leaves everyone stunned with her on-screen presence. She is also a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are hard to miss. Kangana has also made heads turn several times on the international carpets. From the London Fashion Week in 2014 to Cannes 2019, she slays every time she dresses up. Kangana's love for sarees is not unknown. She made a classic statement when she donned a kanjivaram golden saree with an unconventional twist to the Cannes Film Festival. From floral, silk to cotton, she aces all styles of a saree with ease. The actress has also often donned a saree to the airport and made heads turn. Have a look at Kangana’s airport look wherein she is seen wearing a beautiful light peach organic cotton saree which she picked from Kolkata just for Rs. 600. Ranaut, styled her look with a black Givenchy trench coat and a Prada bag costing approximately Rs. 2 lacs. Hair tied in a simple low hair bun with oversized wayfarers, minimal makeup with nude lips and black pointed toe stilettos. Check out her photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani