Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer's adorable moments with her kids

Kanika Kapoor's photos with kids

Kanika Kapoor is currently creating a lot of buzz. For the uninitiated, Kanika, 41, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The news of the same has taken the internet by storm. The Baby Doll singer confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote, "For the past 4 days, I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in completed quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago." Kanika is known for her hit songs like Baby Doll, Beat Pe Booty, Side To Side and more. On the personal side, she got married at the age of 18 to Raj Chandok, an NRI businessman and moved with him to London. The couple called in quits in 2012. She is mother to three beautiful children Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. Check out her photos with her kids.

Photo Credit : Instagram