Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer's adorable moments with her kids

Kanika Kapoor is currently creating a lot of buzz. For the uninitiated, Kanika, 41, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer is a single mother to three children, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. Check out her adorable moments with her kids.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2020 03:26 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Kanika Kapoor's photos with kids

    Kanika Kapoor's photos with kids

    Kanika Kapoor is currently creating a lot of buzz. For the uninitiated, Kanika, 41, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The news of the same has taken the internet by storm. The Baby Doll singer confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote, "For the past 4 days, I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in completed quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago." Kanika is known for her hit songs like Baby Doll, Beat Pe Booty, Side To Side and more. On the personal side, she got married at the age of 18 to Raj Chandok, an NRI businessman and moved with him to London. The couple called in quits in 2012. She is mother to three beautiful children Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. Check out her photos with her kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Throwback

    Throwback

    The singer keeps sharing lovely pictures with her kids on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Precious

    Precious

    She is blessed with three children - two daughters named Aayana and Samara and a son named Yuvraaj.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Her boy

    Her boy

    The Baby Doll singer keeps sharing pictures with her son Yuvraaj who is tall and handsome.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Selfie moment

    Selfie moment

    How cute is this selfie clicked by her daughter!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The love of her life

    The love of her life

    This pic screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Blessed

    Blessed

    The singer captioned this snap as, "So happy to have you in my life."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Here's a pic from their travel diaries!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

