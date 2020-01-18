PHOTOS: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann will leave you mesmerised with her beauty

1 / 8

Kanika Mann's stunning photos

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most-watched TV shows. The lead actress Kanika Mann who essays the role of Guddan in the same is extremely popular. Her chemistry with co-star Nishant Singh Malkani who portrays the role of Akshat is loved by the masses. Not many know, Kanika has been a part of several music videos. However, she only rose to fame after she appeared in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Given her brilliant acting and social media presence, Kanika enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She often keeps posting her bubbly photos including behind-the-scenes keeping her million followers entertained. She also often shares her stunning pictures sans makeup. The actress is always praised by her fans for sharing her no makeup pics on Instagram. If you are a follower of the actress, then you'd agree that her style is always on point. Kanika has got an amazing sense of style. She is also blessed with flawless skin. As she continues to entertain us as Guddan, check out these stunning photos of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram