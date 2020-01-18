Home
/
Photos
/
Kanika Mann
/
PHOTOS: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann will leave you mesmerised with her beauty

PHOTOS: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann will leave you mesmerised with her beauty

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most-watched TV shows. The lead actress Kanika Mann who essays the role of Guddan in the same is extremely popular. Today, check out these stunning photos of the actress.
1810 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 02:34 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Kanika Mann's stunning photos

    Kanika Mann's stunning photos

    Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most-watched TV shows. The lead actress Kanika Mann who essays the role of Guddan in the same is extremely popular. Her chemistry with co-star Nishant Singh Malkani who portrays the role of Akshat is loved by the masses. Not many know, Kanika has been a part of several music videos. However, she only rose to fame after she appeared in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Given her brilliant acting and social media presence, Kanika enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She often keeps posting her bubbly photos including behind-the-scenes keeping her million followers entertained. She also often shares her stunning pictures sans makeup. The actress is always praised by her fans for sharing her no makeup pics on Instagram. If you are a follower of the actress, then you'd agree that her style is always on point. Kanika has got an amazing sense of style. She is also blessed with flawless skin. As she continues to entertain us as Guddan, check out these stunning photos of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Fitness enthusiast

    Fitness enthusiast

    The actress maintains herself very well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Drop-dead gorgeous

    Kanika aka Guddan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Lady in white

    Lady in white

    Dressed in a white dress paired with high heels, Kanika looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    That smile!

    That smile!

    Mann has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off

    Can't take our eyes off

    The star's style game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    Black is clearly her favourite colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Water baby

    Water baby

    This photo screams of vacation goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone\'s makeup to Shraddha Kapoor\'s promotional look
Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone's makeup to Shraddha Kapoor's promotional look
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Wedding Anniversary: THESE pictures of the couple are all things love
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Wedding Anniversary: THESE pictures of the couple are all things love
Kartik Aaryan: Love Aaj Kal actor is out and out a mumma\'s boy; Check out THESE photos
Kartik Aaryan: Love Aaj Kal actor is out and out a mumma's boy; Check out THESE photos
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi\'s beauty secrets REVEALED
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's beauty secrets REVEALED
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas\' THESE fun photos speak volumes about their relationship
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' THESE fun photos speak volumes about their relationship
Sara Ali Khan: Love Aaj Kal star\'s THESE confessions about growing up as a star kid will amaze you
Sara Ali Khan: Love Aaj Kal star's THESE confessions about growing up as a star kid will amaze you

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement