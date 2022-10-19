Kantara rules at the box office

Rishab Shetty is one of the most talked about stars in Sandalwood at the moment after the grand success of his latest release Kantara. The drama has garnered praise from all corners. Today, the makers arranged a success bash for the movie in Hyderabad, which was attended by the cast and crew of the drama including Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda. The actor and director looked handsome in a blue shirt and white mundu, which he paired with specs. Meanwhile, Sapthami Gowda looked glamorous in black and golden ethnic wear with jhumkas and makeup. Kantara talks about a Kambala champion Kaadubettu Shiva played by Rishab Shetty, who picks a fight with an honest DRFO officer, Murali portrayed by Kishore. Sapthami Gowda essays the role of Leela in the film. Post the successful theatrical release on 10th October 2022, Kantara will also premiere on the OTT platform soon. Although the release date has not been revealed, the drama is expected to receive a great response on the OTT as well. Now, let's go through some glimpses from Kantara success bash: