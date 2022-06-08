Kanye West Birthday: 6 times the rapper expressed his admiration for ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways after six years of marriage and it came as a shock for Kimye fans who loved the duo's sweet relationship over the years. While Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West, the duo have maintained a cordial relationship despite ups and downs between them. Kanye in the past had spoken about Kim Kardashian several times and had nothing but words of love and admiration for her. The rapper didn't shy away from expressing his feelings for her in public interviews and gushed about her impact on him. Fans of Kimye know well how smitten West once was with Kim and his romantic proposal from Keeping Up With the Kardashians is proof of that. In 2013, Kanye described Kim as the "most beautiful woman" in human existence as he spoke to 97's Angie Martinez in a radio interview. The rapper has gushed about Kardashian several times in the past, here's a look at some of his best quotes about her.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
During his early relationship with Kim, Kanye spoke to Ryan Seacrest and told him, "I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time. I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton and I remember telling my boy, ‘Have you seen that girl Kim Kardijon?’", via Screenrant.
During the cover story for Harper's Bazaar issue in 2016, Kim and Kanye gushed about each other and the rapper when asked about his favourite body part of Kim revealed that it was her heart.
Kanye West had spoken about his relationship with Kim back in 2013 and during a radio interview said, "Our love story's a love story for the ages. I felt like when we first got together, it was like a Romeo and Juliet kinda thing where it's like she's a reality star and I'm a rapper."
Kanye West proudly called Kim Kardashian the "best mother in the world" as he surprised her during her trip to Brazil during Mother's Day. Kim revealed in an Instagram post in 2015, "So I get to a restaurant in São Paulo & my husband had a string quartet waiting playing Sam Smith!!!!! Every single waiter who brought food said "This is from Mr. West for the best mother in the world"! Seriously I have the best husband ever!!!!"
During a December 2021 concert, West performed his 2010 hit Runaway and addressed Kardashian saying, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."
