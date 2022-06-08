Kanye West Birthday: 6 times the rapper expressed his admiration for ex Kim Kardashian

1 / 6

Most beautiful woman

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways after six years of marriage and it came as a shock for Kimye fans who loved the duo's sweet relationship over the years. While Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West, the duo have maintained a cordial relationship despite ups and downs between them. Kanye in the past had spoken about Kim Kardashian several times and had nothing but words of love and admiration for her. The rapper didn't shy away from expressing his feelings for her in public interviews and gushed about her impact on him. Fans of Kimye know well how smitten West once was with Kim and his romantic proposal from Keeping Up With the Kardashians is proof of that. In 2013, Kanye described Kim as the "most beautiful woman" in human existence as he spoke to 97's Angie Martinez in a radio interview. The rapper has gushed about Kardashian several times in the past, here's a look at some of his best quotes about her.

Photo Credit : Getty Images