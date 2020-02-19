/
Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's Love Story: How the couple first met to former Indian captain's romantic proposal
Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in the upcoming Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. As we look forward to it, here's a look at Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's magical love story.
1 / 8
Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's Magical Love Story
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 8
First meeting
Reportedly, Kapil and Romi met through common friends. After meeting her, Kapil instantly fell in love with her beauty.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 8
Relationship
Before popping the big question, Kapil and Romi were together for one year.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 8
Romantic proposal
If reports are to be believed, Kapil and Romi were travelling on a train when he first popped her the big question. Romi accepted his proposal.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 8
Marriage
After dating, Kapil and Romi decided to take their relationship to the next level and hence got hitched in 1980.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Daughter
In 1994, Kapil and Romi were blessed with a girl whom they named Amiya.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 8
Lucky charm
Romi is considered to be a lucky charm in his life. Soon after a few years of marriage, Kapil grabbed World Cup for India in 1983.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Together forever
It's been 40 years and the couple is still going strong setting some serious relationship goals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
