Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's Love Story: How the couple first met to former Indian captain's romantic proposal

Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in the upcoming Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. As we look forward to it, here's a look at Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's magical love story.
    Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's Magical Love Story

    Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in the upcoming Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. The Chhapaak actress' first look as Romi Dev from '83 is now out and all we can say is it was truly worth the wait. Deepika's resemblance as former Indian team captain's wife is uncanny. Ranveer and Deepika as Kapil and Romi Dev look promising and now fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. Speaking of Kapil Dev and his wife, Romi is a famous entrepreneur. She played a huge role in the former Indian cricketer's life and Kapil Dev even credits her for his success. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Romi also manages her family business owned by Dev. As we look forward to watching Ranveer and Deepika as Kapil and Romi Dev, here's a look at their magical love story.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    First meeting

    Reportedly, Kapil and Romi met through common friends. After meeting her, Kapil instantly fell in love with her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Relationship

    Before popping the big question, Kapil and Romi were together for one year.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Romantic proposal

    If reports are to be believed, Kapil and Romi were travelling on a train when he first popped her the big question. Romi accepted his proposal.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Marriage

    After dating, Kapil and Romi decided to take their relationship to the next level and hence got hitched in 1980.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Daughter

    In 1994, Kapil and Romi were blessed with a girl whom they named Amiya.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Lucky charm

    Romi is considered to be a lucky charm in his life. Soon after a few years of marriage, Kapil grabbed World Cup for India in 1983.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Together forever

    It's been 40 years and the couple is still going strong setting some serious relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

