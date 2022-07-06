Kapil Sharma, Shweta Tiwari to Maneish Paul: 5 Popular hosts of reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular and highly loved reality shows on TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The show will be soon back with its new season this year. It will be returning to TV screens after a long duration of 5 years. Numerous celebs have been part of the show for the past nine seasons. The show has been hosted by numerous celebs over the years including Archana Puran Singh, Mona Singh, Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari and others. Here are the 5 most popular hosts of the show.
The popular actress hosted the first season of the show with husband Parmeet Sethi in 2007. The winner of the season was actress Mona Singh.
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh hosted the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2. Mona was last seen as host of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza in 2016. She will be soon seen in Amir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha.
Bigg Boss 3 winner and popular Telly star Shweta Tiwari was seen as the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Shweta was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she will be soon seen a web series with Sourabh Raaj Jain.
Maniesh Paul is known to be an ace comedian and host. He has hosted the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for a long duration from 2012 to 2016. He hosted the show from season 5 to season 9.
Highly popular comedian, actor, singer and host, Kapil Sharma shot fame with The Kapil Sharma Show. He was earlier seen as the host of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6.
