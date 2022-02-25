5 adorable moments of Kapil Sharma with his little munchkin Anayra

Kapil Sharma is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. He is a talented actor, singer, comedian, host, and much more. He is host of one of the most loved reality shows on TV, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is graced by numerous celebs every week and they are entertained by the standup comedy of Kapil and skits by his team of comedians. He is married to Ginni Charuth and the couple is blessed with two children. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he is also a doting father. He often shares pictures with his adorable daughter, Anayra.
Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma instagram
In the picture, he is kissing his baby girl on her head as he holds her. He captioned, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma”.
In the picture, the actor is seen posing with his whole family as he holds his daughter in his arm. He is twinning with her in a black outfit for the festival celebration.
In the picture, Kapil Sharma is waving along with his daughter, who is standing at the table. She looks very cute in a light pink frock and ponytail.
This is a selfie shared by Kapil Sharma as he holds his little in his arm. He captioned, “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude”