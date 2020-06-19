Father's Day 2020: Kapil Sharma to Sumeet Vyas: Celeb dads who will celebrate the occasion for the FIRST time

3 / 6

Ruslaan Mumtaz

Balika Vadhu fame Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali became proud parents of a baby boy this year. Sharing the news with the world, he wrote, "CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3-4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than it already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children." The couple named their son Rayaan.

Photo Credit : Instagram