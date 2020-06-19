Advertisement
Father's Day 2020: Kapil Sharma to Sumeet Vyas: Celeb dads who will celebrate the occasion for the FIRST time

Father's Day is just around the corner and many celebrity dads are beyond excited for the same; especially the ones who will celebrate it for the first time. Check out the list.
6082 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 03:39 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Father's Day is just around the corner and many celebrity dads are beyond excited for the same; especially the ones who will celebrate it for the first time. Every year, the occasion of Father's Day brings a special reason to celebrate the superheroes in our lives. Well, a lot of celebrities became fathers this year and are looking forward to the special day. From Sumeet Vyas to Ruslaan Mumtaz, Karan Patel, and more, Father's day is extremely special for these celebs as they will be celebrating it for the first time. On that note, here's a look at stars who will celebrate their first father's day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath became parents to a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The couple named their bundle of joy Anayra Sharma.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Ruslaan Mumtaz

    Balika Vadhu fame Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali became proud parents of a baby boy this year. Sharing the news with the world, he wrote, "CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3-4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than it already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children." The couple named their son Rayaan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Sumeet Vyas

    This year, Sumeet Vyas and his beautiful wife Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy. As revealed by the parents, the little boy will be addressed as Ved Sumeet Vyas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Karan Patel

    Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargavi became proud parents to a baby girl named Mehr on December 14, 2019. Karan keeps sharing adorable moments with his daughter on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Gautam Gupta

    Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi's Smriti Khanna and hubby Gautam Gupta became proud parents to a baby girl on April 15, 2020. The couple named their daughter Anayka.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

